Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $278.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.