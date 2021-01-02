New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.45 and its 200 day moving average is $154.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

