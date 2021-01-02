Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALKS. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alkermes by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.