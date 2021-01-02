Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COLB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

