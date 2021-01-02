BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $424.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.