AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,166,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,504,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1,425.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 336,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

