Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Get Immunome alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01. Immunome has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 555,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunome (IMNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.