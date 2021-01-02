Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FMNB has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

FMNB stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

