Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
FMNB has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.
FMNB stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
