Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.25. Escalade has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 15,000 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 267,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,881.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 619.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

