Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.70. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 167,012 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BLIN. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.