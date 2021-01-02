Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.70. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 167,012 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLIN. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

