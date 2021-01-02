Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.73

Shares of Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.73 and traded as high as $69.25. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) shares last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 24,086 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34. The company has a market cap of £42.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.73.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.