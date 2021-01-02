123869 (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

123869 (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $503.45. 123869 (CRE.L) shares last traded at $503.45, with a volume of 132,637 shares.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

123869 (CRE.L) Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Creston plc is a marketing communications company delivering digital technology-based marketing solutions to a range of clients. The Company operates through two segments. The Communications & Insight segment’s services include advertising, brand strategy, customer relationship marketing, digital and direct marketing, local marketing, market research using face-to-face, telephone and online data collection techniques, social media marketing and public relations.

