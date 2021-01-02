RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.59. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 292,903 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 0.46% of RiceBran Technologies worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

