Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $28,634,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quidel by 29.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $8,136,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL opened at $179.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.