Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

