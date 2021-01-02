Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ) versus Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Critical Review

Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Akorn has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akorn and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $682.43 million 0.01 -$226.77 million N/A N/A Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 251.89 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akorn.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Akorn shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Akorn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -54.01% -5.13% -0.49% Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akorn and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Endonovo Therapeutics beats Akorn on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. Its primary products include Akten, a topical ocular anesthetic gel; AzaSite, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Cosopt, Cosopt PF, Betimol, and Zioptan, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma; and Xopenex inhalation solution used in the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products comprising Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. Further, the company sells its products to wholesale distributors. Akorn, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. On May 20, 2020, Akorn, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its electrocuetical medical devices are also used for the treatment of inflammation, wounds, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for the treatment central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome, and multiple sclerosis. The company has a collaboration with the Stanford University sponsored Orthopedic Shoulder and Knee Study to determine the benefits of Endonovo's tPEMF SofPulse on pain, medication levels, and physical function post-operatively. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

