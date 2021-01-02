Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,746 shares of company stock worth $3,863,801 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. grew its stake in Exelixis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $2,094,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 526,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

