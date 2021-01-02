FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

