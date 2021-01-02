Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.80. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

