Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gentex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gentex by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 236,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 274,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 136,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.