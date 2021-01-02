frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTDR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

frontdoor stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,124,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,888,000 after acquiring an additional 536,585 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,048,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 74,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth $66,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

