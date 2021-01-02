Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.94. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

