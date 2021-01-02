BidaskClub Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.