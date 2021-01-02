OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $894,563. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

