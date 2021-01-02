Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) versus TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Head to Head Analysis

Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and TTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.16 TTEC $1.64 billion 2.07 $77.16 million $1.89 38.59

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54% TTEC 5.70% 26.60% 7.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Volt Information Sciences and TTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A TTEC 0 2 4 0 2.67

TTEC has a consensus price target of $65.40, indicating a potential downside of 10.32%. Given TTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TTEC is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of TTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TTEC beats Volt Information Sciences on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc., a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients. The TTEC Engage segment provides essential technologies, human resources, infrastructure, and processes to operate customer care, acquisition, and fraud detection and prevention services. TTEC Holdings, Inc. serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

