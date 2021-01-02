BidaskClub Downgrades PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

