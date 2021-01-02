Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

In other Overstock.com news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,102.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.