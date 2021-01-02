Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

