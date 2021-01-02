Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.60

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $297.60 and traded as high as $322.80. Rotork plc (ROR.L) shares last traded at $318.00, with a volume of 334,639 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 269 ($3.51).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

