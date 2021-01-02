Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,300.36

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,300.36 and traded as high as $2,304.00. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) shares last traded at $2,287.00, with a volume of 408,031 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

Get Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a market cap of £17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,244.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,300.36.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.