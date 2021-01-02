Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,612.19

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,612.19 and traded as high as $3,056.00. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) shares last traded at $2,955.00, with a volume of 120,624 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,378.33 ($44.14).

Get Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,932.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,612.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 96.09%.

In other news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total transaction of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.