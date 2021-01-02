Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.68

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.68 and traded as high as $17.31. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 70,900 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$340.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 1.7500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.