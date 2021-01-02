Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.
NASDAQ:JACK opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $97.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after buying an additional 272,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
