Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $97.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after buying an additional 272,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

