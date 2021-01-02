BidaskClub Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Sell

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a PE ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

