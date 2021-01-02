BidaskClub Downgrades Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Sell

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Epizyme by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP lifted its position in Epizyme by 22.4% during the third quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

