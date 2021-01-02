Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

