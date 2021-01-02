KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $18.99 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $279,735.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Cha bought 115,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 166,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

