PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Truist

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price boosted by Truist from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $164,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

