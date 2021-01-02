Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $270.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $258.91 on Tuesday. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $268.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.