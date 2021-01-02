ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $327,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,059,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

