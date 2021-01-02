First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 33.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.