$13.08 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post sales of $13.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.98 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $17.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $61.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $62.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.06 million, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $58.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

