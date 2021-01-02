Zacks: Brokerages Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to report sales of $39.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.83 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $42.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $151.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $152.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $151.74 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. BidaskClub lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

