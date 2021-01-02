BidaskClub Downgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.61 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.