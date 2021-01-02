Roth Capital Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807 over the last 90 days. 9.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MaxLinear by 23.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

