Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Altria Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,703,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,293 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,623,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

