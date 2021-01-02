Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $24.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,883,493.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,915,692 shares of company stock worth $34,196,892 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.