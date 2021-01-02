Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

ETH opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $506.32 million, a PE ratio of 134.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.