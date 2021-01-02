Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.45

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $24.85. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 8,561 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $201.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.