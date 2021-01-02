Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.93

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.93 and traded as high as $32.22. Enbridge shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 3,332,871 shares traded.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 251,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 26.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

